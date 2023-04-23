Cruise honours West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett and raises funds for D.A.R.E.

Nick Poulopoulos (left) and Deanna Jennings (right) started the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise in 2016. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise co-founder Nick Poulopoulos said he believed around 150 vehicles were involved in the 2023 event. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Drivers arrive at the 2023 Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) The Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise began at the Langford Fountain Tire. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Drivers came from as far as Campbell River for the 2023 Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Drivers arrive at the 2023 Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

The eighth annual Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise rolled along to raise money for D.A.R.E. in memory of the late RCMP officer.

The event was held Sunday (April 23) beginning at the Langford Fountain Tire. The cruise stopped in Mill Bay, Duncan and Botanical Beach before coming back to the starting point for a car meet.

“A lot of people look forward to this,” event co-founder Nick Poulopoulos said. “It’s a giant pack causing a traffic jam through Lake Cowichan. It’s a really good time.”

The cruise’s decals were available for a $10 donation with all proceeds going to D.A.R.E. D.A.R.E. works to teach youth about the dangers of substance abuse, violence and more

“Sarah was a big advocate for D.A.R.E. so this just made sense,” Poulopoulos said. “It’s a great cause.”

Beckett was killed in the line of duty on April 5, 2016.

Those interested in donating to D.A.R.E. can do so at dare.org.

“We try to raise $1000 every year,” event co-founder Deanna Jennings said. “Making sure these programs are still available to the children out there is in my opinion one of the great ways to help communities. It’s important that children make informed decisions.”

Drivers came from as far as Campbell River, and Poulopoulos believed around 150 vehicles were involved in the 2023 event.

“We are grateful to everyone who can make it out,” Jennings said. “It doesn’t matter what you drive. This is a great community.”

READ MORE: Sarah Beckett’s legacy continues on the West Shore with annual run

@brendanmayer

brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sarah BeckettWest Shore