Cycling Without Age Society gets a new ride thanks to donation from Sidney Lions Club

New trishaw bike puts the wind in the hair of community members with mobility challenges

Cycling Without Age Society president Steve Duck (left) accepts a $4,000 donation from Bill Deslauries, president of the Sidney Lions Club, earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Steve Duck)

A local volunteer group offering bicycle rides to people with reduced mobility welcomes the second large donation from a local service club.

Sidney Lions Club donated $4,000 for the second time to Cycling Without Age Society (CWAS), a volunteer-run, registered charity that offers free bicycle rides to those with reduced mobility in Sidney and North Saanich with the help of trishaw bikes.

A trishaw bike has a seat for the driver behind a bench seat for up to two people, all on three wheels.

Steve Duck, society president, thanked the Sidney Lions Club for the donation, which gives the society a second bike. It came during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the group to continue their services while offering awareness of what the local chapter of CWA does, said Duck.

“Sidney Lions were instrumental in getting CWAS going with their support of our initial bike,” said Duck. “Their further support kept us going. Sidney Lions have and continue to be a valuable supporter of our ‘putting the wind in the hair’ of those less-able people helping them re-engage with our community.”

Bill Deslauries, president of the Sidney Lions Club, said in a release the service club decided to donate $8,000 over a two-year period after CWAS had approached the club to see if members would support helping CWAS purchase a trishaw bike. Deslauries said the decision came after careful research consideration and a membership vote.

“(The) club felt this was a worthy cause to assist to enhance the lives of seniors in the Sidney area,” he said. “Their mandate and ours are a natural fit as we both strive to serve our community.”

Deslauries said the $8,000 donation was only made possible through people purchasing hot food items from the Sidney Lions Club Lunchbox food truck. “It is through those proceeds that we endeavour to assist individuals and organizations on the Peninsula who demonstrate a specific need. We are grateful to everyone for their continued support,” he said.

The club said in the release that more than ever local seniors, youth, people with vision and hearing problems and others need help. “Our work for those in need within our community depends on the involvement of a new generation of Lions,” it reads. “By participating in the Sidney Lions Club, you can help meet the needs in your own community.”

