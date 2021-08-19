A cyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Saanich on Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Saanich

Grange Road, Tulip Avenue intersection closed to traffic due to investigation

Saanich police said the cyclist, a man in his 40s, was hit around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Grange Road and Tulip Avenue. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was travelling north on Grange Road when the collision occurred. He was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious in nature, police said.

Emergency crews were still on the scene around 6 p.m. The area is expected to be closed to traffic for several hours as investigators examine the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact the Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.

