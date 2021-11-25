December service changes announced for Victoria transit

BC Transit routes with post-secondary destinations will be reduced for the holidays. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

If your daily bus commute takes you past the University of Victoria or Camosun College, you might see some temporary schedule changes come December.

BC Transit announced some seasonal changes to routes serving post-secondary institutions. From Dec. 6, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022, a number of buses will see service reductions while students are off campus for the holidays.

According to a release from the Crown corporation, ridership is lower for post-secondary routes in December. As a result, BC Transit will be reducing frequency to free up resources and better respond to higher-demand services.

“BC Transit and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission work hard to match service with demand and continue to ensure reliable transportation services are available to our customers,” the release reads.

The affected routes are as follows:

–4 UVic/Downtown

–7 UVic/Downtown

–14 UVic/Vic General

–15 Esquimalt/UVic

–21 Interurban/Downtown

–26 Dockyard/UVic

–39 Westhills/UVic

Those seeking information on local fares, routes and schedules can visit the BC Transit website at bctransit.com/Victoria.

