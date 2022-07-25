Delays expected this week with Millstream roundabout construction in Langford

Millstream Road/Bear Mountain Parkway intersection down to single lane alternating traffic

Delays are expected this week due to the construction of a roundabout at Millstream Road and Bear Mountain Parkway. (Courtesy City of Langford)

Residents are being warned to expect delays this week due to the construction of a roundabout at Millstream Road and Bear Mountain Parkway.

Curb preparation is expected to cause delays between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Friday, July 29.

Traffic will be reduced to single lane alternating at the Millstream Road/Bear Mountain Parkway intersection with traffic control personnel on-site.

The City of Langford apologized for any inconvenience in a traffic advisory.

