Delays are expected this week due to the construction of a roundabout at Millstream Road and Bear Mountain Parkway. (Courtesy City of Langford)

Delays are expected this week due to the construction of a roundabout at Millstream Road and Bear Mountain Parkway. (Courtesy City of Langford)

Delays expected this week with Millstream roundabout construction in Langford

Millstream Road/Bear Mountain Parkway intersection down to single lane alternating traffic

Residents are being warned to expect delays this week due to the construction of a roundabout at Millstream Road and Bear Mountain Parkway.

Curb preparation is expected to cause delays between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Friday, July 29.

Traffic will be reduced to single lane alternating at the Millstream Road/Bear Mountain Parkway intersection with traffic control personnel on-site.

The City of Langford apologized for any inconvenience in a traffic advisory.

ALSO READ: Improvements on Millstream Road underway in Langford

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConstructionHighlandsLangfordWest Shore

Previous story
LIVE IN MASKWACIS: Pope Francis apologizes, ask for forgiveness for residential school abuse
Next story
Central Saanich pays tribute to former firefighter

Just Posted

Ducknana is an internet meme that combines fowl and fruit into statues of varying sizes. (Courtesy of Geoff de Ruiter)
Ducknana diehards descend on Beacon Hill in Victoria

The Central Saanich Fire Department and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of former Capt. Forrest Owens (middle). (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)
Central Saanich pays tribute to former firefighter

Lack of available and affordable housing in the region has seen some junior members of the Royal Canadian Navy at CFB Esquimalt stay in single quarters largely meant for trainees, months after they were meant to find housing off base. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
New recruits at CFB Esquimalt struggle to find housing after training completed

A heat warning is in place for Greater Victoria as an end-of-July heat wave hits B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Heat warning issued for Greater Victoria as humidex could see 33 C