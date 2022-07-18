Delays expected Tuesday on Sooke Road

Commuters can expect delays as lanes are reconfigured on Highway 14 between Connie and Glinz Lake roads. (File-Sooke News Mirror)

Patience will be tested for drivers on Highway 14 heading in and out of Sooke on Tuesday, July 19.

Crews will shift traffic to two newly constructed lanes between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road while workers place delineators and complete line painting, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a media release.

Following the morning rush hour, eastbound and westbound traffic will be directed to the new lanes while the work is underway. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day

Drivers accessing Gillespie Road will be directed to the new Gillespie connector, which passes under the newly constructed bridge. This routing will be the final configuration for westbound traffic.

The changes on Tuesday mark the final phase of the Connie Road to Glinz Lake Road project, a 2.3-kilometre route that includes four lanes that will offer improved safety and support expected population growth on south Vancouver Island, the ministry noted.

Motorists are reminded to drive for the conditions and to observe traffic personnel and signage. Check @DriveBC on Twitter or drivebc.ca for the latest information on road closures.

