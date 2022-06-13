Demonstrators blocking northbound highway traffic in North Saanich

Save Old Growth says its members have blocked Pat Bay Highway traffic on Monday

Save Old Growth says it’s blocking traffic in North Saanich. The group announced the return of their highway blockades as of June 13 during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Black Press Media file photo)

Protesters against old-growth forest logging say they’re blocking the Pat Bay Highway’s northbound traffic near Tsehum Harbour Park.

The group Save Old Growth said the North Saanich protest is part of their campaign to pressure the B.C. government into passing legislation that would immediately end all old-growth logging in the province. Their blockades will continue until that demand is met, the group says.

