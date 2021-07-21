Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Despite Canada’s easing, U.S. adding 30 days to Canada, Mexico border restrictions

The move comes despite the Canadian government’s decision to begin easing its own restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reportedly extended its COVID-19 travel restrictions on Canada and Mexico for another 30 days.

The move, first reported by Reuters, comes despite the Canadian government’s decision to begin easing its own restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents as of Aug. 9.

It also comes as little surprise: Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday that Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas had warned him the U.S. would not be following Canada’s lead.

Border experts say the Biden administration is likely not ready to open the U.S.-Mexico border, given the existing refugee crisis there, and wants both frontiers opened at the same time.

The report was met with outrage from U.S. critics and lawmakers who have been pressing the White House to ease the restrictions, in place since March 2020.

New York Rep. Brian Higgins says he’s “infuriated” with the decision, which he calls “completely unnecessary.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

United States

Previous story
‘Defining issue’: Federal environment minister says extreme weather a wake-up call
Next story
France requires COVID pass for Eiffel Tower, tourist venues

Just Posted

The candy-resembling package of TCH gummies consumed by five children during a barbeque on July 16. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Five young children sent to Victoria hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies

Giving begets giving, the Poplis insist as they deliver free groceries around Greater Victoria. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Giving begets giving: Saanich family devotes time, money to helping those in need

A driver won’t be behind the wheel for about three months after they were caught driving while impaired by alcohol on the Pat Bay Highway Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Impaired Pat Bay Highway driver hit with 90-day prohibition

The construction of a bridge over Island Highway in Colwood would make things easier for cyclists and pedestrians using the Galloping Goose Trail. (Photo by John Luton/City of Colwood)
Galloping Goose bridge decision expected soon for Colwood