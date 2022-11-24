A 4.0 magnitude earthquake registered 435 km west of Victoria at 5:10 a.m. on Nov. 24. (Earthquakes Canada)

Did you feel the early morning earthquake off Vancouver Island?

There are no reports of damage and none would be expected

It appears an earthquake early Wednesday morning wasn’t felt by many with only two reports to Earthquakes Canada by midday.

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake registered 435 km west of Victoria at 5:10 a.m. on Nov. 24.

The two reports came from folks living on the Lower Mainland.

There are no reports of damage and none would be expected, according to Earthquakes Canada. No tsunami is expected.

Anyone who felt it can visit earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca to report.

READ ALSO: Be Prepared: Are you ready for the 'Big One?'

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

