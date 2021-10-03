Digital literacy program in Langford, Sooke pairs teens with 55+

The five-week program pairs seniors with youth in the name of digital literacy. (WorkLink Employment Society)

A new initiative from the WorkLink Employment Society in Langford and Sooke hopes to help residents ages 55 and up increase their digital literacy. Their teachers? Local teens, of course.

The five-week Digital Duos course, funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors program, will see individuals from both age groups partner to go over different computer skills.

Participants learn how to protect their online identity, use email and understand technology terms. After completing the program, the elder students will be gifted a laptop, while the volunteer youth receive a reference letter and certificate of appreciation.

“The learning that is happening amongst the group and the fact that the program has been so well received is indicative of the need for these types of programs to support seniors with day-to-day technology use,” facilitator Janet Southgate said in a release.

WorkLink will run its program in five-week cohorts until March 2022, with the next intake starting in October at the Westshore and Sooke centres.

Those interested in volunteering or participating can find Digital Duos online at worklink.bc.ca, email jsouthgate@worklink.bc.ca or call 250-642-3685 ext.277 for more information.

