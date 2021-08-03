Distinctive urn, with Indigenous design, only item taken in Victoria break and enter

Victoria Police Department on the search for a distinctive urn after a break in over the weekend

The break and enter in the 900-block of Collinson Street was reported Monday, Aug. 2 and believed to have occurred between July 27 and Aug. 1.

The only item reported missing was an urn containing a family member’s remains. It is described as a wooden box with Indigenous carving and design on the exterior.

Other valuables were left untouched.

VicPD asks anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 250- 995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

