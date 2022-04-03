The District of Highlands is seeking public input on implementation options for the B.C. Energy Step Code aimed at encouraging energy efficiency in new construction. (Black Press Media file photo)

District of Highlands seeks public input on energy efficiency code implementation

The B.C. Step Code would set efficiency requirements for new construction in the district

The District of Highlands is encouraging residents to provide their feedback on implementation options for the B.C. Energy Step Code in new construction in the district.

Feedback will be accepted during the April 11 committee of the whole meeting starting at 7 p.m. and residents are able to participate either virtually through a link on the district’s website, or in-person at the community hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Rd.

According to a report from March 7, the step code was introduced by the province in 2017 to provide an incremental approach to achieving more energy-efficient buildings. It establishes measurable performance-based requirements for energy efficiency in new construction to move the province toward its goal of net-zero energy by 2032.

Municipalities may or may not choose to implement it as it is an optional component of the B.C. Building Code. Three approaches to implementation are being considered by the district.

Details on each potential approach as well as further background are available on the district’s website.

