District of Sooke names new fire chief

Ted Ruiter served as fire chief in Fernie for eight years, is a 34-year firefighter

After a nationwide search, Sooke Fire and Rescue Services has named Ted Ruiter its new fire chief.

Ruiter comes to Sooke after serving in Fernie as the fire chief and director of emergency services for the last eight years. He’s worked as a firefighter for 34 years, with jobs in B.C. and southern Ontario.

Thirty people applied for the Sooke fire chief position, and a panel interviewed six candidates.

“We had internal discussions with staff and firefighters, in particular, and we were looking for someone who was a firefighter-fire chief, someone who had come up through the ranks, went to pay-on-call and worked his way up to a career firefighter,” said Norm McInnis, Sooke’s chief administrative officer.

“We also wanted someone who could be a mentor to some of our outstanding firefighters.”

Ruiter says it’s an honour to join the Sooke team.

“I’m really excited about getting to Sooke. I am committed to serving this community alongside my new colleagues,” he said.

McInnis and Ruiter worked together in Fernie and had a strong working relationship. But McInnis said that had no bearing on the hiring. “We always hire the best-qualified candidate,” he said.

Former chief Kenn Mount held the position from 2017 until this September to take the role of fire chief of Central Saanich.

Ruiter will officially begin working in his new role on Nov. 15.

