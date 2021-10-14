The Department of National Defence is conducting another round of controlled burns at Rocky Point. (Google Maps)

The Department of National Defence is conducting another round of controlled burns at Rocky Point. (Google Maps)

DND burning debris at Rocky Point property in Metchosin

Residents may notice smoke over a five-day period

The Department of National Defence is planning to burn some debris piles and overgrown brushes at its Rocky Point property in Metchosin.

Residents can expect to see some smoke as 30 piles of trimmed conifer trees and gorse are burned.

“Vegetation management is necessary to prevent wildfires, maintain military training areas and protect species at risk,” according to a statement from DND.

Burns for different materials took place last month.

READ MORE: DND doing controlled burns at Rocky Point in Metchosin

The work will be done for a period of five days between Oct. 13 and 31, “on days when weather and ventilation conditions are favourable and when permitted by the B.C. Ministry of Environment,” DND added.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Civil case against former Langford boss nets sexual assault survivor nearly $1 million
Next story
RCMP investigating possible public mischief related to claims made by Surrey mayor

Just Posted

Geoff Wilmshurst, vice-president of partnerships at Camosun College, stands in front of an empty plot of land for which a business case is being assembled for building a film studio. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Camosun film studio in Saanich nears business case completion, developer interest to be sought

Capital Regional District employees and volunteers will have to provide proof they’ve been fully vaccinated after Dec. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD gives employees mid-December deadline to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A glimpse from a previous Massive Marine Garage Sale to benefit the museum. (Maritime Museum of British Columbia/Facebook)
Massive Marine Garage Sale returns this weekend

Victoria Royals goalie #35 Sebastian Wraneschitz redirects the puck as teammate #3 Justin Kipke battles with Kamloops Blazers #29 Nick McCarry during the first period at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Kamloops Blazers roll over Victoria Royals 8-3