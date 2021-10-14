DND burning debris at Rocky Point property in Metchosin

The Department of National Defence is planning to burn some debris piles and overgrown brushes at its Rocky Point property in Metchosin.
Residents can expect to see some smoke as 30 piles of trimmed conifer trees and gorse are burned.
“Vegetation management is necessary to prevent wildfires, maintain military training areas and protect species at risk,” according to a statement from DND.
Burns for different materials took place last month.
The work will be done for a period of five days between Oct. 13 and 31, “on days when weather and ventilation conditions are favourable and when permitted by the B.C. Ministry of Environment,” DND added.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.