North Island Gazette file photo

North Island Gazette file photo

Doctor shortage causes the Port McNeill Hospital to shut down for the weekend

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911

The Port McNeill Hospital (PMH) will be closed from 7:00 a.m. March 4 until 12:00 p.m. March 7 with no new patients being admitted.

Why? According to Island Health, a doctor shortage is causing the issue.

“Island Health was notified on March 3 that the physician scheduled to provide coverage for PMH this upcoming weekend would unexpectedly not be available,” the organization said in a statement to media. “Despite immediate and significant effort from local leadership to find alternate physician coverage, physician coverage has not been secured.”

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to Port Hardy Hospital. Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to ensure patients are transported to the appropriate site.

If you are unsure if you are experiencing a medical situation requiring a visit to an emergency department, confidential health information and advice from a registered nurse is available toll free, 24/7 by calling HealthLink BC at 811.

Island Health will continue to seek physician coverage and will notify the community of any changes to the situation.

“Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service reduction.”

Longtime Port McNeill-based doctor Prean Armogam, who has been at odds with Island Health over the last year and has opened his own private clinic in town, said he was not surprised by the news as he is currently under the weather at the moment and wasn’t able to fill the shifts.

“The doctor situation in Port McNeill remains a challenge despite the best efforts of the town and local resources,” he said. “We still struggle on a daily basis and these are the consequences of that.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DoctorsHospitals

Previous story
Victoria aims to add 650 public electric vehicle charging stations over 5 years
Next story
Sooke’s density bonus program being tweaked

Just Posted

Branded Spinco hoodies are among items reported stolen after a break and enter in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue. (Courtesy Spinco)
Branded clothing, electronics and more stolen from Oak Bay spin business

The first marked Oak Bay Police Department vehicle made its inaugural stop with the police chief behind the wheel March 4. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
Oak Bay’s first marked electric police vehicle hits the road

The 600-kilometre Wounded Warriors BC fundraiser and awareness campaign that started Feb. 27 on the North Island wraps Sunday in Victoria. (John Penner WWRBC photographer)
Wounded Warriors BC races for Victoria finish line to raise funds, awareness

The District of Sooke hopes a zoning bylaw amendment will encourage developers to build underground parking. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke’s density bonus program being tweaked