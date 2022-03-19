Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress in Victoria launches fundraiser for Ukraine

Soap, socks, shampoo, sleeping bags and other items accepted at all locations until April 3

Gordy Dodd waves from a scissor lift above Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress at 715 Finlayson Street to raise funds and collect donations for Ukraine. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress, the Ukrainian Canadian Cultural Society of Vancouver Island, Soap for Hope and HeroWork came together for a fundraising initiative for Ukraine on Saturday (March 19).

Store owner, Gordy Dodd, kicked off the fundraiser bright and early from high atop Dodd’s parking lot – in a scissor lift – to draw attention to the cause.

Donations collected will go toward the Compassionate Resource Warehouse and the Ukrainian community in need – such as soap, socks, shampoo and sleeping bags.

“We can be locals helping locals abroad,” said Dodd.

Bryan Melnyk, vice president of the Ukrainian Canadian Cultural Society of Vancouver Island, said that the items will be sent to Ukraine and will also be distributed to refugees coming to Greater Victoria.

“We don’t know how many refugees are coming to Victoria yet but we have lists of accommodation – people offering their homes to incoming refugees – and we’re trying to find other resources such as counselling,” said Melnyk, adding that many of these people will be very traumatized and will need as much support as possible.

HeroWork was also on-site to oversee the safety of Dodd up in the scissor lift, to provide a tent and to help with the setup of the event.

“Like many Canadians, when we heard about what happened in Ukraine we all felt a little bit helpless – but when Gordy approached us to help we wanted to be a part of bringing the community together to make a difference,” said Trevor Botkin, executive director at HeroWork.

Dodd’s will be accepting donations at all locations in Victoria, Nanaimo and Campbell River until April 3.

For more information, or to view a full list of needed supplies visit ukrainehelpvi.ca or doddsfurniture.com.

