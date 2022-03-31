Dispelling online rumours, West Shore RCMP said there has only been one report of dog spray used near Matheson Lake. (Google Maps)

Dispelling online rumours, West Shore RCMP said there has only been one report of dog spray used near Matheson Lake. (Google Maps)

Dog spray use near Metchosin lake an isolated incident: West Shore RCMP

Despite rumours on social media, one incident of dog spray used near Matheson Lake

Multiple reports of dogs being hit with bear spray near Matheson Lake in Metchosin are attracting attention on social media.

West Shore RCMP confirmed it took a report about an “isolated” incident there on March 24 involving two dogs. It was reported the dogs were off leash and began barking and baring their teeth at someone walking. That person felt threatened and used dog spray, police said. Dog spray tends to be less potent than bear spray.

Officers spoke with all parties involved and have concluded their investigation.

ALSO READ: Langford woman arrested after shoplifting incident at store

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Previous story
Chidlow Connector officially open in Langford
Next story
Sooke council waiting on code of conduct

Just Posted

Saanich police officers and dogs on scene at the Galloping Goose Trail between Carey and Tillicum roads where they are investigating an early morning incident. (Megan Atkins-Baker - Black Press Media)
Sooke resident shares safety concerns with others on the Goose

The District of Saanich will be paving Shelbourne Street at McKenzie Avenue on April 2 for most of the day. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Paving closure to impact Shelbourne Street in Saanich this Saturday

UVic Vikes David Waller, Benjamin Seshadri, Anton Kuipers and Jack Boden seen at the top of the podium following their 4 x 800-metre relay victory at the 2022 Canada West University Championships. The team will compete at nationals in New Brunswick from March 31 to April 2. (Courtesy of University of Victoria)
UVic Vikes track athletes chasing national gold starting Thursday

Dispelling online rumours, West Shore RCMP said there has only been one report of dog spray used near Matheson Lake. (Google Maps)
Dog spray use near Metchosin lake an isolated incident: West Shore RCMP