Dog spray use near Metchosin lake an isolated incident: West Shore RCMP

Despite rumours on social media, one incident of dog spray used near Matheson Lake

Dispelling online rumours, West Shore RCMP said there has only been one report of dog spray used near Matheson Lake. (Google Maps)

Multiple reports of dogs being hit with bear spray near Matheson Lake in Metchosin are attracting attention on social media.

West Shore RCMP confirmed it took a report about an “isolated” incident there on March 24 involving two dogs. It was reported the dogs were off leash and began barking and baring their teeth at someone walking. That person felt threatened and used dog spray, police said. Dog spray tends to be less potent than bear spray.

Officers spoke with all parties involved and have concluded their investigation.

