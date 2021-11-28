Douglas Street 3200-block blocked to police activity

An incident near the Mayfair Shopping Center “is contained” but diverting traffic, say police

Traffic through the 3200-block of Douglas Street has been suspended as Saanich and Victoria Police Departments undergo an investigation said Saanich constable Markus Anastasiades.

The police ask that the public avoid the area, as the intersections of Cloverdale and Douglas Streets near the Mayfield Shopping Center have been blocked off. “The incident is contained (and) no risk to the public,” said Saanich police in a Tweet.

Northbound traffic will be redirected down Tolmie Avenue, while southbound traffic may travel down Kelvin Avenue.

More to come.

