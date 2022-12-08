Emergency crews are responding to a downed hydro pole on Heatherly Road in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Downed hydro pole causing delays in Colwood

Heatherly Road closed near Sooke Road

The City of Colwood is urging drivers and others to use caution in the 2200-block of Sooke Road – near Kelly Road.

Emergency crews are on site dealing with a downed hydro pole.

Heatherly Road is closed.

More to come.

 

