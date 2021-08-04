Downed tree puts out power in Saanich neighbourhood

More than 100 people are without power in a Saanich neighbourhood Wednesday (Aug. 4) morning after a tree fell across some BC Hydro wires.
Residents living east of Gladiola Avenue, west of Glanford Avenue, south of Tait Street and north of McKenzie Avenue have been affected since 6:04 a.m. BC Hydro says 111 customers remain without power as of 7:30 a.m., but that crews are on site.
More to come.
