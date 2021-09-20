Driver dies in late-night, head-on Sooke Road crash

One man is dead and another is injured after a late Saturday crash in Metchosin.

Just after 11:30 p.m., West Shore RCMP was called to a crash in the 3700-block of Sooke Road in Metchosin.

Police say a driver in a grey Mazda 3 was travelling eastbound when the vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a grey Ford F–150 head on.

The driver of the Mazda died at the scene. The pickup driver was trapped in his vehicle and extricated by Metchosin Fire Department. He was then taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted for several hours for police to investigate and collect evidence.

The BC Highway Patrol Traffic Analyst and the BC Coroner are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP