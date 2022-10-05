Driver faces $196 fine over $55,000 damage to Oak Bay power pole

A driver doing $55,000 in damage makes up one of the 97 calls for service to Oak Bay Police Department last week. (Black Press Media photo)

A driver who didn’t hang around after hitting a pole still faces a fine after Oak Bay officers tracked down a suspect.

On Sept. 26 the Oak Bay Police Department received a report of a single vehicle, hit-and-run into a power pole in the 1700-block of Foul Bay Road. A witness reported the driver seemed aware of the damage – severe enough the pole needed replacing – yet left the scene. Police later identified a suspect vehicle and driver who was ticketed for failing to stop when in an accident resulting in damage. The ticket comes with a $196 fine and three points. With the replacement cost of the pole, plus a BC Hydro crew call out after hours, the crash damage was estimated at $55,000.

Man taken to hospital under Mental Health Act

A mental health call concerned users and staff at Oak Bay Recreation Centre Monday night.

Oak Bay police were called to the pool on Bee Street on Oct. 3 just before 9 p.m. after a man became erratic and aggressive.

Officers removed a 30-year-old Saanich man from the lobby and took him to the hospital under the Mental Health Act.

No injuries that required medical attention were reported to police.

CRA scammer scores $3,000

Oak Bay police remind members of the community to be diligent and not to give any personal information over the phone after a Sept. 28 report of fraud. A resident reported being defrauded of $3,000 in a Canadian Revenue Agency scam. The victim received a text message from someone claiming to be the CRA and who provided a list of banks while requesting access to the victim’s account. By clicking on the provided link, the scammer gained access to the victim’s accounts and withdrew funds.

Visit canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/campaigns/fraud-scams for current fraud scams.

Biker loses ride in speed stop

A motorcyclist had his vehicle towed and received two tickets after an Oak Bay officer stopped him during speed enforcement Sept. 29.

The officer was working Foul Bay Road and clocked a motorcycle at 77km/h in a 50km/h zone. The officer stopped the motorcycle and while speaking with the rider noted a liquor odour. After roadside screening, the rider was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and the motorcycle towed. He was also ticketed for speeding – a fine of $196.

Window smashed for valuable part

A bike part appeared tempting enough for a thief to smash a vehicle window in the 2100-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road. The vehicle owner reported to police that the vehicle was parked on the roadway Sept. 30 between 4 and 8 p.m. When they returned, the rear window was smashed and a bright red, Manintou Mattoc mountain bike fork, valued at approximately $1,000, had been stolen. There were no witnesses, no video surveillance, and no evidence to assist in identifying a suspect.

Community policing seniors to students

A handful of seniors enjoyed Coffee with a Cop at Monterey centre on Sept. 29. The department said a lively group of seniors appreciated the discussion of current trends and challenges in policing.

Just a few days before, on Sept. 26, the Oak Bay school liaison officer shared tips on bike and internet safety with students at the local high school. The department says the presentation was well received. The same officer also started receiving emails about vehicles speeding through school zones prompting a reminder to drivers of 30km/h limits 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

oak bay police