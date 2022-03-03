Driver found asleep at wheel of stolen Jeep in Victoria arrested

Vehicle had engine running, lights on on Rock Bay street when police spotted it

VicPD officers found a driver asleep at the wheel of a Jeep later found to have been stolen. (Black Press Media file photo)

A driver found asleep behind the wheel of a stopped, but running Jeep in Victoria’s Rock Bay neighbourhood was arrested after police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Victoria police officers came across the running vehicle, with its lights on, in the 500-block of Ellice Street just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday (March 2). The driver was slumped over the wheel, prompting the officers to do a traffic stop out of concern for the person’s well being, but the man was actually asleep. In a routine query of the vehicle they determined it was reported stolen from Wharf Street on Feb. 27.

The driver was arrested, taken to VicPD cells and later released. The Jeep is being returned to its owner, VicPD said.

