Driver of pickup truck sought for damaging Central Saanich police car

Central Saanich police are searching for witnesses after a driver struck one of their vehicles and fled the scene Tuesday (Aug. 31).

Police say a green Dodge pickup truck damaged one of their cars at 3:50 p.m. before the driver fled from them down West Saanich Road.

Anyone who spots the driver or the truck is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can contact the Central Saanich Police Department at 250-652-4441, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

