Driver refuses breath sample, Oak Bay police issue 90-day driving ban

Saturday night radar pulled a driver off the road in Oak Bay.

The officer was looking for speeders in the 2700-block of Foul Bay Road on Nov. 20 when they noted a driver headed northbound going 38 km/h above the 50 km/h posted speed limit.

According to an Oak Bay police statement, the officer could smell liquor on the driver’s breath when he spoke. Police say the driver was confrontational and refused to provide a breath sample for testing. He was subsequently issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition for refusing to provide a breath sample and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The driver was also issued a speeding ticket with a fine of $196.

Stolen car ditched

Oak Bay was a dumping ground for a vehicle stolen in Victoria.

Officers were called Nov. 15 for the abandoned vehicle in the 2000-block of Granite Street and confirmed it was reported stolen. Victoria Police Department sent out its Forensic Identification Section to process the vehicle.

Man injured in ladder fall

A man was taken to hospital Tuesday after a fall at work.

Police were called for the incident in the 400-block of Newport Avenue. A 35-year-old man fell from a ladder set on scaffolding and appeared to have injured the lower portion of his legs. The man was taken to hospital and the incident was reported to WorkSafe B.C.

Suspect caught on camera

A wallet thief was caught on camera at an Oak Bay golf club.

Police were called Friday after a wallet was taken from an unspecified club. Police are using surveillance footage to identify a suspect.

Parking fail

Oak Bay police towed a car left blocking a driveway Saturday.

Officers were called to the 2300-block of Hamiota Street and confirmed a vehicle was blocking the entire driveway of a residence. The vehicle was towed and the registered owner notified.

