Driver rescued after car ends up in Rogers Creek in Port Alberni

Driver experienced a medical event, say RCMP

A car ended up in Rogers Creek in Port Alberni on Monday, May 1 after the driver had a medical emergency. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A driver in Port Alberni had to be pulled to shore after a medical emergency sent their car over an embankment and into Rogers Creek.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, Port Alberni RCMP say they were called to a report of a car in several feet of water in Rogers Creek, just below the bridge on Gertrude Street.

According to RCMP, the driver had experienced a medical event and tried to pull over near the bridge, but the vehicle continued over the embankment and into the water. Three youth passengers were able to escape the car before it entered the creek.

A volunteer firefighter that happened to be driving by jumped into the waist-deep water and pulled the driver to shore, where they were treated by first responders. None of the car’s occupants sustained “serious” injuries, say RCMP, but they were taken to West Coast General Hospital for further assessment.

Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP, praised the actions of people who stopped to help after the crash.

“The selfless acts that were displayed by those who stopped to help show what our small town is about,” said Johns.

Johns added that the RCMP have been in contact with the Ministry of Environment to ensure there were no fluids spilled into the creek following the crash.

