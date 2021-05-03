Emergency crews responded to two serious crashes in Saanich over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Driver suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after being trapped against tree in Saanich

Motorcyclist thrown in second serious weekend collision

Two drivers were sent to hospital in two collisions in Saanich over the weekend.

On April 30 at approximately 7 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 700-block of Greenlea Drive after two vehicles collided, forcing one off the road into a tree, trapping the driver inside.

The Saanich Fire Department extricated the driver, who was rushed to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The other driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, according to a statement from the Saanich Police Department.

ALSO READ: Stolen motors, boat leave Saanich youth sea scouts program inoperable

“Factors such as alcohol impairment, speed, and driver error are being looked at by officers investigating this serious collision,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Saanich’s collision analysts and traffic safety unit had a busy weekend as they also investigated another two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

On May 1 at approximately 8:30 p.m., a motorcyclist westbound on McKenzie Avenue collided with a vehicle turning left at the Saanich Road intersection. The rider was thrown and, according to a release from the Saanich Police Department, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“As May is the start of Motorcycle Awareness Month, this incident comes as a reminder to all motorists that many more motorcycles are now on our roads compared to previous months,” Anastasiades said.

 

Saanich Police Department

