Driver ticketed, has vehicle impounded for going 113 km/h on McKenzie Avenue

Saanich police ticketed a driver they caught going 113 km/h on McKenzie Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police ticketed a driver they caught going 113 km/h on McKenzie Avenue. The driver was issued a ticket for excessive speeding and had their vehicle impounded for one week.

What gifts to expect from the police when you go 113km/h on McKenzie Ave: Vehicle Impounded for 7 Days ✅🎁 Ticket for Excessive Speed ✅ 🎁 #yourewelcome #wegotyou #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/TE04GNtUC6 — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) May 5, 2021

Saanich