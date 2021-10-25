Drivers neglect to spring for insurance, face Oak Bay police

An Oak Bay Police Department car parked outside the office on Monterey Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Speed and insurance added up to hefty fines for one driver Monday.

Oak Bay police stopped a driver in a 30 km/h zone near Monterey and McNeill avenues and issued two tickets, one for no valid insurance at $598 and another for speeding in a school zone, for $196.

The same day, Oct. 18, an officer stopped a vehicle with insurance that had expired in May. The stop resulted in a $598 ticket for the driver.

Another driver faced that same fine in the 3900-block of Gordon Head Road on Oct. 24. With insurance that expired in September, the vehicle was towed.

Woman faces court after bank arrest

Oak Bay police say they stopped a fraudster in her tracks Wednesday.

Oct. 20, a woman was trying to open an account at a bank in Oak Bay Village with documents police say were fake. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for possessing forged documents and was released on a promise to attend court.

Police double down on excessive speed stops

An 18-year-old driver was stopped for going 119 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the 2000-block of Foul Bay Road on Oct 19. Caught travelling more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit meant a $483 fine and a vehicle tow.

The fine for driving 40 km/h over the posted speed is $368 and that’s what a second driver faced Oct. 21 during a stop in the 2800-block of Foul Bay Road. Police say the driver was clocked doing 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, consistent with a first offence. If a second offence happens within two years, the vehicle is impounded for 30 days, with any subsequent offences 60 days.

