Drivers participate in Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise

Participants pull into Fountain Tire in Langford after completing the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise on April 24, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Participants pull into Fountain Tire in Langford after completing the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise on April 24, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Deanna Jennings and Nick Poulopoulos have been organizing the event since 2016. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Deanna Jennings and Nick Poulopoulos have been organizing the event since 2016. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Drivers started in Langford, driving the Pacific Marine Route, making a stop in Duncan. Drivers pull into Fountain Tire in Langford after completing the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise on April 24, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Drivers started in Langford, driving the Pacific Marine Route, making a stop in Duncan. Drivers pull into Fountain Tire in Langford after completing the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise on April 24, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Participants pull into Fountain Tire in Langford after completing the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise on April 24, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Participants pull into Fountain Tire in Langford after completing the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise on April 24, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
A car show was held in the parking lot at Fountain Tire on Jacklin after the cruise was completed. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)A car show was held in the parking lot at Fountain Tire on Jacklin after the cruise was completed. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The weather held out for the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise, put on to raise money for D.A.R.E in memory of the late RCMP officer, Sarah Beckett.

Nick Poulopoulos, one of the event’s organizers, said around 78 cars and 150 people participated. The group gathered at Fountain Tire in Langford, departing at 9 a.m. and driving the Pacific Marine Route, stopping in Duncan and continuing past Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew and Jordan River, returning around 4 p.m. Poulopoulos said after the Duncan stop, there aren’t any traffic lights, meaning the cruise was able to stay together throughout. The event is in its seventh year and raises money for D.A.R.E, an organization that was important to Beckett.

“My brother-in-law was actually in West Shore traffic at the time, so it very well could have been him that passed away that night. So it’s a no-brainer for me.”

Around $600 was raised, as of immediately after the cruise, but Poulopoulos said he expected more money to come in. He added they are looking to partner with the Vancouver Island Motorsport Park – which is used as a stop on the cruise – to raise money with more events in the future.

ALSO READ: Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise returns Sunday to the West Shore

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangfordSarah BeckettWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Rugby Canada players encourage next generation at West Shore Rugby Club festival

Just Posted

Pacific FC’s Alejandro Diaz celebrating his late penalty goal against Halifax on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Starlight Stadium in Langford. (Simon Fearns/Special to Black Press)
Pacific FC make it 3 from 3 against Halifax

Grade 3 teacher Shelley Roberts, student James Maudling and Grade 4 teacher Joshua Johnson pose for a photo in front of Happy Valley elementary’s Terry Fox bulletin board. (Courtesy of Shelley Roberts)
Langford school keeps breaking records with Terry Fox Run haul

Members of the Oaklands Community Garden do some planting during the recent grand opening event. (Courtesy of Oaklands Community Association)
PHOTOS: Oaklands community gets growing with new garden plots in Victoria

Jeff Wollach receives a gift certificate (on behalf of his wife) from Madone Pelan, manager of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, flanked by (from left) Joan Peggs, chair of the Rotary Club of Oak Bay Canada flag program, and committee members Clair Wakefield, Peter Lawrie and Bryan Crockford. (Courtesy of Oak Bay Rotary)
Rotary targets 600 Canada flags flying in Oak Bay, Victoria this summer