A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

Drivers warned as snow warning issued for the Malahat

Some areas along the roadway expecting 10 cm of snow overnight

Drivers are being asked to prepare for winter conditions as the Malahat could see periods of heavy snow starting Monday evening and into the following morning.

Environment Canada on Monday issued a snowfall warning for the highway stretch as the area could see 10 cm of snow near higher elevations by Tuesday morning.

The snow will begin to fall Monday evening and will quickly intensify before tapering off early in the morning on Nov. 8.

“A low-pressure centre off Vancouver Island will help draw out cold air from the B.C. interior. As it crosses the Strait of Georgia, periods of heavy snow will develop across the Malahat highway, especially near the summit,” Environment Canada said.

Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, along with rapidly accumulating snow that could make travel difficult over some locations, the weather agency said. The snow warning added that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Drivers can visit shiftintowinter.ca for information on driving in snowy conditions.

READ: Road damaged almost exactly a year ago reopens in North Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Provincial and territorial health ministers meeting with federal counterpart in B.C.

Just Posted

A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)
Drivers warned as snow warning issued for the Malahat

Inmates at the William Head Institution show off their Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 poppy box. Since at least 2016, inmates at the institution have been making donations to the West Shore Legion’s poppy campaign. (Courtesy of William Head Institution)
West Shore poppy fund support comes from all over, even prison

A recent survey finds that Canadians will spend an average of $675 this holiday season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Survey shows Christmas bells will be ringing on store cash registers

Sidney’s new council is set to consider a revised application for the 2180 Beacon Ave. W. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney council to consider revised proposal for five-storey building off Highway 17

Pop-up banner image