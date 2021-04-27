Victoria police track vehicle, driver by following trail of leaking fluid after crash

A trail of leaking vehicle fluid led Victoria police from a damaged hydro pole to a drug-impaired driver early Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 400-block of Burnside Road where a vehicle had reportedly hit a hydro pole. When they arrived, the driver and vehicle were gone but a trail of leaking vehicle fluid led them to the area of Harriet Road and Burnside Road East.
Based on the driver’s behaviour and a sobriety test, officers determined the driver was drug-impaired. The person was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and tickets for failing to remain at the scene of a collision and a collision resulting in property damage.
Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
