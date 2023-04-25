Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Drugs and 3 weapons worth $32K found in inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison

Contraband discovered April 19 during search by officers at Matsqui Institution

Three edged weapons and drugs worth an estimated prison value of $32,000 were found April 19 in an inmate’s cell at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

CSC said in a press release issued Tuesday (April 25) that the drugs discovered by correctional officers and security during a search of the cell included methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and THC.

RELATED: Backpack-wearing pigeon caught ‘in training’ at Abbotsford prison

The press release states that CSC uses a number of tools “to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.”

“These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.”

The release states that CSC works with local police “to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

A toll-free tip line (1-866-780-3784) is also available for people to report illicit activities in correctional facilities.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimeDrugsprison

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Science World to get $20M from B.C. for leaky dome repairs

Just Posted

Missing Saanich man Bernard ‘Ben’ Fournier was last seen on surveillance video April 16, walking south on Mill Bay Road. (Courtesy Shawnigan RCMP)
Shawnigan Lake police take over missing Saanich man search after car found

RidgeView Place, then known as Danbrook One, under construction in February 2018. (Black Press Media file)
As evacuated Langford tenants scramble to find housing, who’s to blame for this?

Allan De Genova, president of Honour House Society, stands by the Tour of Honour humvee at the B.C. legislature on April 24. The humvee is driving across the province to spread the word about two charities that support the mental health of military personnel and other emergency responders. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C.-wide emergency responder mental health awareness tour stops in Victoria

Eric and Denise Christensen married in a small ceremony Monday (April 24) at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s West Shore location where they first met as volunteers. Eric joked that one can find anything at the ReStore, ‘even love.’ (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Victoria)
Volunteers tie knot at West Shore Habitat for Humanity ReStore where they met