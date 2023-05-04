Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Drugs, weapons and cash seized in provincewide police initiative to disrupt gang crime

Anti-gang police team seizes drugs, cash and weapons from across the province

Several kilograms of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and more than 80 weapons were seized from gang members in the last three months by a provincial anti-gang police agency.

On Tuesday (May 2), B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said it seized roughly 2kg of drugs, an assortment of weapons, including brass knuckles, tasers and five firearms and about $70,000 in cash.

Through these investigations, officers were able to bring several gang members into the “gang intervention and exiting team,” which helps members cut ties and steer towards safer lifestyles.

Police said the anti-gang activity was a collective of uniformed police officers who patrolled “high-risk places at key times” to disrupt gang activity. Police say they targetted individuals that the police had identified in the past.

The agency’s efforts spanned B.C., partnering with detachments in Langley, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Nanaimo, Campbell River, Prince George, Vancouver and Victoria.

Supt. Alison Laurin, deputy support officer for the agency, said the program “sends a message to them that police agencies are working together.”

Police say the program created 260 police files and collected key intelligence that will help future investigations.

READ MORE: Federal drug unit probe in South Surrey part of ‘major’ B.C.-wide synthetic-opioid bust


connor.mcdowell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problem

 

Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Highway 97 unsafe’: Flood waters shut down roads in Cache Creek
Next story
‘Significant’ flooding could be in store for large parts of B.C., says expert

Just Posted

Sasha and Melissa Perron ahead of their run on May 4. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Indigenous runners commemorating Port Alberni Residential School victims

The DriveBC highway traffic camera looking south on Kangaroo Road at 12:15 p.m. on May 4. (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Sooke Road reopens after downed lines cleared

Donna Friedlander, owner of Tally-Ho greets each horse living at Hidden Acres Farm in Central Saanich by name. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria’s oldest tourism business trots into 120th year

The West Shore RCMP is looking for the driver and any passengers who were in this white car and may have witnessed a carjacking incident in Colwood on April 15. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
VIDEO: Police looking for witnesses after violent carjacking in Colwood