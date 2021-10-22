Drunk driver arrested after leaving crash scene

Two people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision Oct. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was arrested by Victoria police Thursday night (Oct. 21) after leaving the scene of a collision.

Several people called 911 before 6 p.m. to report a crash at the intersection of Fairfield Road and Moss Street involving three vehicles. The driver who reportedly initiated the collision did not get out of his vehicle and drove away from the scene, according to a release from the Victoria Police Department.

Witnesses were able to record a description of the driver and his vehicle, including the license plate.

Two occupants of another vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later on, officers found a man matching the description of the driver at a nearby address. He was arrested as police said he showed signs of alcohol impairment and later provided breath samples that exceeded the legal limit.

Police are recommending charges for failing to remain at the scene of a crash and impaired driving. He has also been given a driving prohibition.

VicPDVictoria Police Department