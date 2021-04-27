Duncan woman charged after allegedly stabbing Langford man shortly after they met

Brenna Barker, a 32-year-old Duncan woman, was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing a man in Langford Sunday morning after the two had only recently met. (Black Press Media file photo)

A 32-year-old Duncan woman was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing a man in Langford Sunday morning after the two had only recently met.

West Shore RCMP and paramedics were called to a Langford apartment after getting a report that a man had been stabbed early Sunday morning. The 32-year-old victim said he was stabbed by a woman he had recently met and identified her to police before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

West Shore RCMP said the man is recovering well.

Officers and the K9 unit searched the area around the Treanor Avenue apartment before locating the woman at another residence on Deville Road.

Brenna Barker was charged with assault with a weapon and released by the courts with multiple conditions.

