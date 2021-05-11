UPDATED: Early morning fire destroys new Sooke distillery

Firefighters still investigating cause of Island Shiners Distillery blaze early Tuesday

A fire destroyed a commercial building on Idlemore Road early Tuesday. The fire is under investigation. (Kenn Mount photo)

Sooke Fire Rescue is continuing its investigation to determine the cause of an early morning fire.

A business was destroyed in the blaze at a small commercial complex in the 2000-block of Idlemore Road.

The fire broke out at the newly-opened Island Shiners Distillery trailer shortly before 5 a.m.

“We received multiple 911 calls and explosions,” said Fire Chief Kenn Mount of Sooke Fire Rescue. “By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames.”

More than 30 firefighters battled the blaze from Sooke, Metchosin, Otter Point and East Sooke fire departments.

Mount said no one was inside the distillery at the time of the fire, so there were no injuries.

Island Shiners celebrated its grand opening on April 15, and Mount said the business owners are “absolutely devastated” by the loss.

Fire officials say it’s too soon to say what sparked the blaze



