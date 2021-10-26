East Sooke community issued boil water advisory

The Capital Regional District has issued a boil water advisory for the Wilderness Mountain water service area in East Sooke. (Katja Just - Pixabay.com)

A boil water advisory has been declared for the Wilderness Mountain Water Service Area, located near the top of Mount Matheson in East Sooke.

Residents living in the area should boil their drinking water until further notice.

The Capital Regional District made the decision in consultation with Island Health.

“Water quality may have been compromised as a result of high turbidity water originating from the surface water source, Wilfred Reservoir,” a spokesperson for the CRD said in a statement. “As a precaution, the boil water advisory will be in effect until flushing and water samples indicate the water quality no longer poses a risk to public health.”

An “ALL CLEAR” notice will be issued when the water is safe to drink again.

The CRD recommends boiling household tap water vigorously for one minute.

