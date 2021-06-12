Edmonton man reportedly smashes van’s windows with hammer while woman and her dog inside

VicPD are asking for help to find Camper, the woman’s dog who ran away during the Friday incident

VicPd are asking for the public’s help in finding Camper, a lost pit bull who ran away after their owner’s van was reportedly attacked by a man with a hammer on June 12. (Courtesy of VicPD)

After an Edmonton man reportedly used a hammer to smash the windows of a van while a woman and her dog were inside on Friday night, Victoria police are looking for the public’s help in finding the dog after it ran away during the incident.

Officers arrested the man near the intersection of Pembroke and Government Streets after responding to a report about the man smashing the driver’s side window of a van in the 500-block of Pembroke Street just after 8 p.m. on June 11. The woman and her dog were in the van at the time.

Police say the man was screaming in the street before he smashed the windows of a vehicle parked behind the woman’s van. The woman tried to drive away, but VicPD said the man then started to smash her windows with the hammer. The woman and her dog fled out the passenger side of the van as it was still moving and before it hit another parked vehicle.

Police said the dog was frightened and ran off at this time, while the woman ran to safety and contacted police.

The lost dog is described as a brown pit bull named Camper, who wears a pink collar. Camper was last seen running in the 700-block of Government Street just after the incident.

The 40-year-old Edmonton man was transported to VicPD cells and faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon and mischief. He was released with a court date and conditions.

Anyone with information about Camper’s whereabouts or this incident can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: CREST telecoms look to find a post-seismic facility in Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria