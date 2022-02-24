Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee talks during an interview in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee talks during an interview in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton police say innocent man killed after officers fire on robbery suspect

Police chief not sure how many bullets were fired or how man in apartment building was shot

Police in Edmonton say officers shot and killed a robbery suspect Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment building was also hit by gunfire.

Chief Dale McFee says the man in the downtown apartment was taken to hospitaland later died.

McFee says he’s not sure how many bullets were fired or how the man in the building was shot.

“There’s so many different things that could have happened … going through an individual into a building, missed into a building,” McFee said during a news conference Thursday.

He said police had responded to a report of a man with a gun robbing a liquor store. Officers located a suspect a few blocks away, there was a confrontation and officers fired their guns.

He said the officers involved in the shooting have been removed from duty for their mental well-being.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the group that investigates police-involved shootings, has been notified.

—The Canadian Press

Policepolice shooting

Previous story
Industry report: not renewing B.C. salmon farm licenses comes with $1.2 billion cost
Next story
6-year-old helps save grandma, hailed as hero by Kamloops RCMP

Just Posted

On an already frigid Feb. 22, Penny Tennenhouse, of team Avodah, dons her Coldest Night of the Year merch outside of her home in Fairfield. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Freezing temperatures won’t stop Greater Victoria residents from raising funds for shelter spaces

Metchosin firefighters participate in hazmat scene management training at the Instinct Training Centre, based at the old elementary school building in Metchosin. (Courtesy of Stephanie Dunlop/Metchosin Fire Department)
Metchosin company filling gap in emergency services training

Pink blossoms at the corner of Vancouver and View streets could spell the start of spring in Victoria, or spell disaster for the trees with the recent cold snap. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Unseasonable cold snap could trigger ‘spiral of decline’ for Greater Victoria trees

Hayley Parranto, shown in pictures here, was last heard from on Christmas Day. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: Hayley Parranto last heard from on Christmas Day