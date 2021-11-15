Flooding appears to be affecting Saanich Peninsula Hospital as this photo of loading shows. (Submitted)

Effects of flooding seen at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Pumping service company crews working on site

Saanich Peninsula Hospital is apparently dealing with flooding.

Pictures from the site show crews from H2X, a Greater-Victoria based pumping services company, working on site. Water is seen covering large areas outside the hospital as well as a loading dock.

Black Press has reached out to Island Health for confirmation and additional information about any effects the flooding is having on hospital operations.

Stay tuned for updates.

