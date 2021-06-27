Eight weather stations break high heat records on southern Vancouver Island

Southern Gulf Islands, Malahat and UVic were the hottest hot spots

No filters needed for the hazy pink skies on Saturday night near Oak Bay. Overnight temperatures offered little relief, dropping only to the high teens in Greater Victoria. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Eight weather stations across southern Vancouver Island broke hot temperature records Saturday as a heat dome traps hot air across the western provinces.

The southern Gulf Island won the top spot where Saturna Island recorded a high of 36.7 C at Environment Canada’s CAPMoN weather station on the south coast. The island’s general temperature also broke its own record at 29.6 C.

In Greater Victoria Malahat was the next highest at 36.1 C, followed by the University of Victoria at 35.7 C.

Gonzales Point reached 32.5 — and had no relief for swimmers in Gonzales Bay as a no-swim warning remains due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

Esquimalt Bay recorded a relatively cool, but record breaking nonetheless 27.3 C. Off the coast there, the Race Rocks Lighthouse Station hit 30.4 C.

Over on the west coast, Sheringham Point near Shirley reached 30.7 C.

Temperatures are expected to drop on June 29 as the high pressure ridge breaks up, releasing the pent up heat.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said the eventual pressure release could result in thunderstorms and lighting which he said could bring risk of wildfire if the rain is limited.

– With files from Canadian Press

