A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Eight years on, inquest into police-linked death of Myles Gray to begin in Burnaby

Gray died in 2015 following the clash with seven officers that sent him into cardiac arrest

A coroner’s inquest is set to begin in Burnaby, B.C., today that will probe the 2015 death of a man severely beaten by a group of Vancouver Police officers.

Myles Gray died on Aug. 13, 2015 following the clash with seven officers that sent him into cardiac arrest and left him with a broken eye socket, a partially dislocated jaw and numerous other injuries.

British Columbia’s Prosecution Service declined to approve criminal charges against the officers in 2020, saying they were the only eye witnesses to the 33-year-old’s death and offered accounts described as incomplete and sometimes inconsistent.

The B.C. Coroners Service says inquests are mandatory in cases where people die while being detained or in custody of peace officers.

The inquest’s public witness list indicates presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear testimony from 41 people over 10 days, including the officers directly involved in the beating.

The B.C. Coroners Service says the jury can’t make findings of “legal responsibility,” but can only make recommendations to prevent future deaths under similar circumstances.

InquestPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Network of major Greater Victoria buildings charting the path to zero emissions

Just Posted

The Bay Centre made significant cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions and overall energy use between 2011 and 2019. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Network of major Greater Victoria buildings charting the path to zero emissions

CFB Esquimalt base commander Capt. J. Jeffrey Hutchinson speaks at the 2023 HMCS Esquimalt memorial service on Sunday (April 16) at Esquimalt’s Memorial Park. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
HMCS Esquimalt honoured as final Royal Canadian Navy ship lost in WWII

Clarice Dillman, left, Ray Lett, Vivian Skinner, Lyndon Sayers, Laura Cochrane, Jim Gowans, Catherine Gowans, Craig Thomas, Kim Cummins, Travis Lee and Richard D’Appolonic of the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich honour 11 individuals and organizations instrumental in developing the charity. (Tyler Akis/Shelbourne Community Kitchen)
Community kitchen gears up for Saanich infrastructure upgrades

Kinetic Construction is receiving a Recruiting and Hiring Champion Builders Code Award. (Courtesy Builders Code)
Greater Victoria’s construction industry honoured with awards