Election 2021: Who are your Greater Victoria candidates?

Canadians will vote for a new government on Sept. 20. Who are your South Island candidates? All four incumbents for Victoria, Saanich-Gulf Islands, Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford will run again, and most parties have confirmed their nominated candidates.

Victoria

Laurel Collins will run for her second term with the NDP in a seat the party has held since 2006. Newcomer Nick Loughton will run as the Green candidate, and Nikki Macdonald will once again run as the Liberal candidate. The Conservatives have not announced a candidate. John Randal Phipps will run for the People’s Party of Canada.

Saanich-Gulf Islands

While Elizabeth May is no longer Canada’s Green Party leader, she remains an active member, and will campaign to keep the seat she won in 2011 — when she became the first federally elected Green Member of Parliament. NDP candidate Sabina Singh and Conservative party candidate David Busch are both repeating their bids for the seat. The Liberal party has nominated a new candidate, Sherri Moore-Arbour, a public relations consultant who previously worked on Jody Wilson-Raybould’s 2015 campaign. People’s Party of Canada nominated David Hilderman.

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

Randall Garrison has represented this riding for the NDP since 2011. Against him are two new candidates: Doug Kobayashi for the Liberals and Harley Gordon for the Greens. Kobayashi is a Colwood councillor; Gordon is a scientist finishing his PhD in forest biology. The Conservative party has three potential candidates; Rob Anderson is running for the People’s Party.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Another long-time NDP riding, two-term incumbent Alistair MacGregor will run against Conservative candidate Alana DeLong and Liberal candidate Blair Herbert. The Greens will vote between three potential candidates on Aug. 17. Mark Hecht is running for the People’s Party.

