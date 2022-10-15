Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)

ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

There are 162 municipalities in B.C. – 37 of which have already declared an acclaimed winner

Across the province, hundreds of thousands of British Columbians took to the polls Saturday to cast their vote for local leaders who will lead municipal decisions, run school boards and regional districts.

While mayors for 37 communities across B.C. already won by acclamation after standing unopposed back in September, a number of mayors decided not to run for re-election, leading to substantial changes set to be decided Saturday night.

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time, although it will take longer for communities where ballots are counted by hand.

We will regularly update the graphic below for every mayoral race across the province. Find full local coverage at the more than 70 other Black Press Media newsrooms.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2022 RESULTS
Infogram

Election 2022

Municipal elections across B.C., with major battles in Vancouver, Surrey expected
Carol Todd ‘glad Amanda got justice’ after tormentor’s 13-year prison sentence

A steady stream of voters head into Pearkes Recreation Centre to cast their ballot in the Saanich municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Voters flock to the polls to decide the next mayor and council of Saanich

Voters at George Jay Elementary where the line is down the block as of 3 p.m. and has been all day. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria voters line up at George Jay elementary

Voters lineup at the polling station at Colwood City Hall Saturday (Oct.15) to cast their votes in the 2022 municipal election. The line at times grew to stretch outside the building but was moving quickly and staff said voting had been running smoothly all morning. The polling station is open until 8 p.m. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
West Shore voters hit the polls to choose next councils, school board trustees

Brianna Hrasky with her children Avery, 9, Attley 3, Hudson, 6, and Hayden, 18 months, after voting in Central Saanich. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Voters in North Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney face different environments