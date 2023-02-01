Elections BC hits third Saanich council candidate with advertising fine

Mark Neufeld, who ran for Saanich council in the 2022 municipal election, has been fined by Elections BC for breaking campaign advertising rules. (Courtesy Mark Neufeld)

A third candidate who ran for a seat on Saanich council in last year’s municipal election is facing fines for breaching campaign financing rules.

Elections BC issued a monetary penalty to Mark Neufeld on Tuesday, after he was found to have sponsored election advertising without an authorization statement during the campaign period.

On Sept. 27, Elections BC received a complaint regarding a lawn sign that promoted Neufeld’s campaign for Saanich council alleging that the ads had not included an authorization statement as required by the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.

Invoices provided to investigators by Neufeld indicated that he had purchased 40 lawn signs, as well as 1,000 pamphlets for a total cost of just under $2,289.09. Neither the lawn signs, nor the pamphlets, contained authorization statements, according to Elections BC director of investigations Adam Barnes.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria municipal election candidates face fines for violating advertising rules

Barnes said that despite the lack of authorization statements, it was clear that the ads were sponsored by Neufeld’s campaign.

“The lack of an authorization statement would not likely have misled a reader to conclude that they were sponsored by another party – the transparency purpose of the Act had been substantially met,” Barnes wrote in his decision.

He noted that Neufeld should also have been aware of the advertising rules as he had previously run as a candidate in the 2017 provincial general election.

Neufeld becomes the fourth Greater Victoria candidate to be fined for breaking campaign rules and is required to pay a penalty of $150 to Chief Elections Officer of B.C. within 40 days. He finished with 6,710 votes in the 2022 Saanich council race.

READ MORE: Elections BC slaps third Greater Victoria municipal election candidate with fine

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichElection 2022