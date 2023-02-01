Mark Neufeld, who ran for Saanich council in the 2022 municipal election, has been fined by Elections BC for breaking campaign advertising rules. (Courtesy Mark Neufeld)

Mark Neufeld, who ran for Saanich council in the 2022 municipal election, has been fined by Elections BC for breaking campaign advertising rules. (Courtesy Mark Neufeld)

Elections BC hits third Saanich council candidate with advertising fine

Mark Neufeld issued monetary penalty after defying local election campaign financing rules

A third candidate who ran for a seat on Saanich council in last year’s municipal election is facing fines for breaching campaign financing rules.

Elections BC issued a monetary penalty to Mark Neufeld on Tuesday, after he was found to have sponsored election advertising without an authorization statement during the campaign period.

On Sept. 27, Elections BC received a complaint regarding a lawn sign that promoted Neufeld’s campaign for Saanich council alleging that the ads had not included an authorization statement as required by the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.

Invoices provided to investigators by Neufeld indicated that he had purchased 40 lawn signs, as well as 1,000 pamphlets for a total cost of just under $2,289.09. Neither the lawn signs, nor the pamphlets, contained authorization statements, according to Elections BC director of investigations Adam Barnes.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria municipal election candidates face fines for violating advertising rules

Barnes said that despite the lack of authorization statements, it was clear that the ads were sponsored by Neufeld’s campaign.

“The lack of an authorization statement would not likely have misled a reader to conclude that they were sponsored by another party – the transparency purpose of the Act had been substantially met,” Barnes wrote in his decision.

He noted that Neufeld should also have been aware of the advertising rules as he had previously run as a candidate in the 2017 provincial general election.

Neufeld becomes the fourth Greater Victoria candidate to be fined for breaking campaign rules and is required to pay a penalty of $150 to Chief Elections Officer of B.C. within 40 days. He finished with 6,710 votes in the 2022 Saanich council race.

READ MORE: Elections BC slaps third Greater Victoria municipal election candidate with fine

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichElection 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inquiry hears details on Vancouver Const. Nicole Chan’s final day from eyes of her boyfriend
Next story
B.C. resident facing deportation gets 11th-hour reprieve while packing her bags

Just Posted

January 2023 Victoria real estate sales hit a dubious record. (Pexels photo)
Victoria real estate sales hit dubious record as ‘slowest’ January

Anyone can yell about something - that doesn't mean they have a credible argument. (Pexels photo)
Opinion: Stop calling Victoria’s missing middle plan ‘divisive’ just because of noisy NIMBYs

Mark Neufeld, who ran for Saanich council in the 2022 municipal election, has been fined by Elections BC for breaking campaign advertising rules. (Courtesy Mark Neufeld)
Elections BC hits third Saanich council candidate with advertising fine

Mia Golden, a child, youth and family counsellor at Pacific Centre Family Services Association coordinates the Mobile Youth Service Team with Victoria Police Const. Gord Magee. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria on verge of losing frontline counsellor as youth exploitation cases spike