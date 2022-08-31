Green Party MP Elizabeth May looks on before the start of a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Green Party MP Elizabeth May looks on before the start of a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Elizabeth May and running mate Jonathan Pedneault among 6 Green leadership hopefuls

The former party leader is expected to launch a joint bid for the leadership Wednesday

Elizabeth May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party, sources say.

The former party leader is expected to launch a joint bid for the leadership Wednesday in Sidney with her running mate, Jonathan Pedneault.

They are two of six candidates cleared by the party to run, according to two Green Party sources with direct knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Sarah Gabrielle Baron, who ran as an Independent against former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in Durham, Ont., in last year’s election, and Simon Gnocchini-Messier, a federal public servant who ran for the Greens in Hull-Aylmer, Que., will also run.

Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott are also expected to join the race on another joint ticket.

The winner, to be announced by November, will take over from interim leader Amita Kuttner, who stepped in after the resignation of Annamie Paul last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Green Party

Previous story
Health officials in Ontario investigate reports of diners getting sick

Just Posted

It’s easy to miss the public waterfront access at Hollywood Crescent and Wildwood Avenue in Victoria with not much signage in the area. A new guide looks to empower British Columbians to get back into public lands. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Groups call on British Columbians to know their rights to access public, natural spaces

Brooke Maxwell performs on the McNeill Bay promenade in July. (Recreation Oak Bay/Facebook)
As summer wanes, painted public pianos will soon disappear in Oak Bay

Laska Pare, founder and CEO of Flipside Plastics, with the Victoria company’s first soap dish model, made from coffee lids that were discarded at local cafes. (Courtesy of Flipside Plastics)
Global plastic waste leads to Victoria company’s upcycled soap dish

On Tuesday (Aug. 30) at around 12:30 p.m., Saanich police approached a man who had been camped on private property for several weeks on a pathway near the Galloping Goose bridge at the Trans-Canada Highway at Carey Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after police confrontation spills over onto TCH

Pop-up banner image