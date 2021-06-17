Saanich police took a suspect into custody after a store employee on Cedar Hill Cross Road was assaulted Wednesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Employee assaulted at Saanich store after asking suspected shoplifters to leave

June 16 incident saw worker taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

An employee was assaulted outside a Saanich store Wednesday afternoon (June 16) after asking two patrons suspected of shoplifting to leave the store.

The incident took place in the 1500 block Cedar Hill Cross Road, between Cedar Hill Road and Shelbourne Street.

According to Saanich Police, the suspect in the assault, a 23-year-old woman, was located and arrested by attending officers. She faces one recommended charge of assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital after the assault, having suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

