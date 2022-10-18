Engine breakdown causes ferry cancellations between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen

Four sailings cancelled, two other sailings at risk of cancellation Oct. 18

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni broke down and several sailings have been cancelled Tuesday, Oct. 18. (News Bulletin file photo)

The Queen of Alberni is having engine troubles, and that means several sailings are cancelled today.

BC Ferries issued a service notice early Tuesday, Oct. 18, advising that the 5:15 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. sailings out of Tsawwassen were being cancelled, as well as the 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings out of Nanaimo’s Duke Point.

The ferry company noted that the 3:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 5:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point are at risk of cancellation.

BC Ferries said the Queen of Alberni experienced “a mechanical difficulty” with its No. 1 main engine.

“We are working to resolve the problem and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” the service notice added.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries