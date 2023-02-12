Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and special weather statements for most of Vancouver Islands other coastal areas. (News Bulletin file)

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and special weather statements for most of Vancouver Islands other coastal areas. (News Bulletin file)

Environment Canada warning of windy weather this week

Wind warning in effect in Victoria, special weather statement issued for other coastal areas

Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts for potentially damage-causing strong winds on Monday, Feb. 13, along regions of the Island’s east and west coasts.

The alert, updated early Feb. 12, noted strong winds are expected to last from afternoon until evening, and impact regions from Duncan to Campbell River on the east coast of the Island, as well as the west coast of the Island.

While northwest winds are expected to gust up to 70 kilometres per hour near most coastal areas of the Island, west winds are expected to gust up to 90km/h near the Juan de Fuca Strait, easing overnight. A wind warning is in effect in Greater Victoria.

The alert warned of potential damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, and possible power outages and fallen tree branches.

See the latest conditions here.

READ MORE: Nanaimo residents still without power after strong winds overnight


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsWeather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No charges for Vancouver officer believed to have broken suspect’s jaw during arrest

Just Posted

Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire on April 28, 2022. Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team was a finalist for three Canadian Online Publishing Awards, including a gold for best daily news coverage and a silver for photojournalism. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria News honoured at Canadian Online Publishing Awards

Victoria Police Department responded to a call that involved a potentially armed suspect Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)
VicPD arrest man after locating stolen vehicle on Pembroke and Quadra Streets

Rogers Elementary in Saanich as seen on Friday, Feb. 10. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
‘We are devastated’: SD61 boots Saanich child-care centre after 32 years

ICBC went to the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal to recover money it spent repairing a parked vehicle that was crushed by a snow plow. (Pexels photo)
Opinion: ‘Sweet justice’ as ICBC nailed for blaming wrong driver in Victoria snow plow crash